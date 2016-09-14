Cayman Drama Society: Yes Minister, Cambridge Footlights and Acting Classes for all

Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!
September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1
Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

FOOTLIGHTS ARE BACK!
Cambridge International Footlights Tour tickets are on sale now.
Dates September 26,27,28.

We are having registration days for the acting classes both for children and adults this weekend! If you want to book on or come along to ask any questions, Kirsty will be available from 10am-12noon this Saturday and Sunday (17th and 18th September) to take bookings and enquiries. Please be aware spaces are on a first come, first served basis and some have been reserved already. We can only accept card or cheque payments and you can get booking forms on the day or via email. For any other questions contact training@cds.ky or see more details on the website at: http://www.cds.ky/theatrix.htm
