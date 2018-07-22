Cayman Drama Society: Upcoming events!

From Cayman Drama Society

Diary of Anne Frank

You know her name, you might even know her story; but what would it really be like to be a fly on the wall of The Secret Annex during World War II? Keep your ear to the ground, tickets go on sale soon.

Booking is now open for next terms acting classes for children and adults. These classes start on Aug 27th for 8 weeks. Hurry because spots fill up fast!

Our summer camps are under way already but there are still spaces for our 12-16s acting camp so book now and join us for this “Play In A Week” culminating in a performance at the Prospect Playhouse.