Cayman Drama Society to present the musical “Footloose”

The Cayman Drama Society is excited to announce that tickets for their 2017 musical, “Footloose – The Musical”, are now on sale. We urge you to book early to avoid disappointment – the performances will sell out.

As CDS prepare to Kick off their Sunday shoes and cut Foot loose, they hope you will join them as they launch the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation Footloose on the audiences of Cayman. The musical, with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Tom Snow, is based on the 1980’s hit film, and it’s rockin’ rhythm of Oscar and Tony-nominated score. Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. With a cast of over 30, CDS are excited to showcase music that sizzles with the same spirit of youth, rebellion and romance, to get your toes tapping, and make you want to rock the aisles as they raise the roof, yet again, of the Prospect Playhouse.

The show is being directed by Katie Cummins, currently Head of Drama at Cayman Prep and High School, together with Creative Director and Choreographer Sophie Gough) and Musical Director Arek Nicholson. Producers, Andrew and Beverly Edgington, are especially excited to be able to bring to the Cayman audience some exciting new talent in this amazing cast. The lead roles of Ren McCormack and Ariel Shaw are played by Jardel McIntosh and Sophie Gough with Mike Bishop taking the role of the Revered Shaw and Wendy Moore as his loving wife Vi. Recently returning to Cayman after studying in Canada, Matthew Pellow plays Travis, supporting Jason Howard from Z99, who takes on the role of Chuck. Ariel’s best friends are both played by CDS newcomers Lauren Sonnen and Suzi Culbert. With a cast of over 30 everyone is sure to spot someone they know!

Footloose opens on Thursday 1st June and runs through to Saturday 24th June. Shows are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, doors open 6.30 pm with the show starting at 7.30pm, together with two matinees on Sunday 11th and Sunday 18th, doors open at 4pm with the show at 5pm.

Tickets are available via cds.ky and cds.kyhttp://cds.ky and are priced at CI$30 for Adults and $20 for Students/Children.

*for any further details please contact the Producers on treasurer@cds.ky or boxoffice@cds.ky

