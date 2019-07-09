Cayman Drama Society: The Wizard of Oz (youth performance) this FRIDAY! Places on age 13-16 acting camp next week

From Cayman Drama Society

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Our 8 to 12 year olds have been working hard since Monday to create a short performance of the famous tale of The Wizard of Oz. Come with us to the Emerald City as we search for the Wizard himself! Watch our characters make friends, learn lessons, and hopefully defeat the Wicked Witch of the West.

The performance takes place at 3.30pm on Friday (doors open 3.15pm. Please note the bar is not open for youth performances) at the Prospect Playhouse. The performance will be about 15 minutes long and is $5 for adults but kids go free. All children must be with an adult supervisor for the performance.



We would love to see you support our young performers and enjoy this family-friendly show with us!

Click here to book your tickets now!

SPACE FOR AGE 13-16s on ACTING CAMP NEXT WEEK!

Spend your summer exploring your imagination, building your confidence, learning new skills and making a show. This course runs 10-4 daily from Mon 15th July-Fri 19th July with a performance on Friday at 3.30pm. Please bring a packed lunch, and water bottle.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR PLACE NOW!