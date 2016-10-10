Cayman Drama Society offers a ‘special offer’ on acting classes and workshops

Hello Thespians!

For those of you interested in the new training department CDS now has to offer, this email is here to tell you more. We are now offering classes for children, teenagers and adults along with corporate training services and one-on-one sessions for individual demands. Check out or section on the website for more details and pricing for all of the above: We also have our own section on the CDS website which will give you further details: http://www.cds.ky/theatrix1.htm

We have two exciting special offers for you this month and a new Facebook page has been launched where you can keep up-to-date with timetables and more offers. Click here for more, and please feel free to share, like and spread the word: https://www.facebook.com/caymanacting/

Lastly, we have a special offer for children and adults this month which you can see below.

SPECIAL OFFER FOR ADULTS: If you are attending both of our masterclasses this month, you get 10$ off! This means that they will cost $50CI for both, or $40CI for CDS members AND those attending our adult beginners course. See the flyers below. Our IMPROV WORKSHOP IS THIS WED!

SPECIAL OFFER FOR JUNIORS: (Ages 8-14) Book this in October and receive $15 off, making it $60 for the Play In A Day.

I hope to see some of you in class soon!

Kirsty O’Sullivan,

Education and Operations Officer