Cayman: Detectives appeal for public assistance on 8th anniversary of disappearance of Kerran Baker

Wednesday, 31 July 2019 marks the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of Kerran Baker, who was 25 years old and living in Bodden Town when she went missing on Sunday, 31 July 2011.

Detectives with the Serious Crime Review Team have reactivated the investigation into Kerran’s disappearance in recent months, and are treating it as a murder inquiry. They are now appealing for any information, however small, someone may have about what happened to Kerran.

“Unsolved serious crime cases are never closed,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, “but they may not be actively investigated for a period of time if all enquiries and leads have been exhausted. Our Serious Crime Review Team serves the critical function of ensuring that we remain conscious of developments and pursue any new leads that emerge over time. Families like Kerran’s still suffer from not knowing what happened no matter how much time has passed, and they deserve to know.”

The facts of Kerran’s disappearance are as follows:

On Sunday 31 July, 2011, 11:25AM, the RCIPS received a missing person’s report from a friend of Ms. Kerran Baker, then aged 25, who lived in the Lower Valley area of Bodden Town. Kerran, who was originally from Jamaica, had been living in the Cayman Islands since 2008 and was employed as a Clinical Nurse with Premier Clinical Care.

Kerran, who was affectionately known to her friends and family as “Kerry Berry”, had been answering texts and WhatsApp messages up until 7:45PM on Saturday, 30th July. The last known images of Kerran were located on the CCTV of the airport location of Foster’s Supermarket in George Town; the footage shows Kerran entering the store around 7PM wearing a dark-coloured leggings, a dark-coloured blouse and sandals.

The following day, Sunday, 31 July, her vehicle, a white 1996 Honda Civic, was found opposite Pedro Castle at the perimeter of the cemetery. The vehicle was found after she had been reported missing. A search carried out that day at her apartment on Arrow Drive in Bodden Town yielded forensic evidence causing investigators to believe that a struggle involving Kerran had occurred at that location.

CORRECTION TO ABOVE FROM RCIPS: Kerran’s car was found on 1 August 2011, the day after the missing persons report was made on 31 July.

Lead investigator into the matter Detective Constable John Southern says, “Kerran was clearly a friendly, sociable young woman who had many friends. Her friends are still grieving her, and her parents are still devastated by her loss and seeking justice for their daughter.”

Detectives with the Serious Crime Review Team are asking anyone who may have any information about Kerran’s disappearance, or anything they think could be relevant about the days leading up to her disappearance, to contact Detective Constable John Southern during businss hours at 649-4501 or by email John.Southern@rcips.ky. Information can always be shared anytime by calling George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or confidentially on this website.

Cayman Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge in Kerran’s case. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Cayman Crime Stoppers by calling 800-8477 or through the Submit a Tip function on the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.

