Cayman: Deputy Director appointed as ESO Head

Experienced professional Mr. Adolphus Laidlow is the new Director of the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO).

· As head, he will direct the ESO’s remit to produce high quality, reliable statistics and advise Government on statistics and macro-economic development matters.

· He leads a current team of 23 staff members.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – Mr. Adolphus Laidlow is the new Director of the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) which is a principal department in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Mr. Laidlow was chosen following an open and rigorous selection process. He served as the Deputy Director from June 2015 but has been with the CI Government from February 2006 when he was recruited as the Senior Economist at ESO.

A master’s degree holder in economics, Mr. Laidlow originally from St. Vincent, served as Senior Economist in the Ministry of Finance in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Government. Mr. Laidlow also taught at University of the West Indies Distant Learning Centre in St. Vincent and at the International College of the Cayman Islands from 2008-2019 as an adjunct professor.

Now as ESO Director since 1 June 2019, he strategically and operationally manages the work of 27 technical and administrative staff. As such, he leads the office in developing and implementing a comprehensive programme of economic monitoring, analysis, forecasting and reporting.

Principally, Mr. Laidlow oversees, manages and guides the ESO’s collection and collation of information and statistics that are essential tools to help monitor and analyse the national economy. Additionally, he serves as the principal advisor to Government on a range of economic issues to ensure sustained national macro-economic growth of the Islands.

To accomplish this, he leads the department in conducting a relevant and timely programme of statistical information and services to CIG and the public in accordance with the Statistics Law (2016 Revision).

The director’s remit also includes policy advice to Government on all matters of macroeconomic development as well as policy and technical advice to government departments and committees on statistical matters, elaborated Senior Assistant Financial Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Michael Nixon.

Mr. Nixon noted: “In partnership with the community, the ESO is committed to being the main source of statistics that matter and research that counts. The ESO’s mission is to enable Government’s informed decision-making by providing relevant, high quality, timely and client-focused statistical information and socio-economic analysis.”

He continued, “Moreover, in carrying out its mission, ESO will strive to implement international standards to heighten the comparability of Cayman Islands’ statistics with the rest of the world.”

The ESO Director also has the remit to pro-actively design a comprehensive programme to upgrade the national statistical system to meet international standards and to develop new economic assessment tools.

Financial Secretary and Chief Officer in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development commented, “I congratulate Mr. Laidlow on his appointment as Director of the ESO. He is well respected within the Public Service and by the public as a result of his considerable knowledge and experience. I’m certain Mr. Laidlow will enhance the ESO’s profile in the public.”

Commenting on his new assignment, Mr. Laidlow said: “I am delighted to be given this opportunity to lead our team of skilled professional statisticians, economists and administrative staff as we endeavour to strengthen the decision-making ability of the people of the Cayman Islands by providing high-quality data and analysis. As it is said, ‘leadership is an opportunity to serve, it is not a trumpet call to self-importance’; therefore, I am here to serve the people of the Cayman Islands.”

He added, “In this new role, I look forward to continually enhancing the services offered by the ESO with an unmatched level of professionalism and confidentiality as we strive towards providing world-class service by making lives better.”

Photo caption Photo: Bina Mani, GIS

Mr. Adolphus Laidlow is the new Director of the Economics and Statistics Office.