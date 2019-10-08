Cayman: Deloitte continues to lead in Information Security Management with latest certification

From Cayman Finance

Following a successful independent audit performed by BSI Group (The British Standards Institution), Deloitte retains the highly sought-after ISO 27001 certification for the third consecutive year.

ISO 27001 is a leading international standard, defining requirements for information security management of the firm’s and their clients’ confidential information. Deloitte’s offices in the Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Trinidad & Tobago obtained their certification of ISO 27001 in May 2017.

Taron Jackman, Risk Advisory Leader for the Caribbean and Bermuda Countries (CBC), commented on the successful result of the 2019 audit “Obtaining and maintaining this certification requires a great effort from every person at every level in the firm and I want to congratulate those who led and supported this effort. It demands developing and implementing rigorous information security policies and processes; ongoing testing, controls and system updates; as well as annual external audits of all people and processes involved in information management. This milestone supports and reinforces Deloitte’s leadership position in the Information Security Management space, and furthers our commitment to client confidentiality and service excellence”.

This certification applies to the firm’s offices across the region, including their Forensic Investigation, Analytics & Cyber Security Lab and their disaster recovery, business continuity and data-hosting center “Deloitte Resilience Center”; both facilities located at the Citrus Grove Building in Grand Cayman.

To be certified as ISO 27001 compliant confirms that Deloitte has integrated a strict Information Security Management System (ISMS) in its business processes, and that information security and client confidentiality are part of the cornerstones of the firm’s activities. The ISMS is an approach that ensures a high standard of security that is maintained by Deloitte employees and supported by IT systems and processes throughout the organization.