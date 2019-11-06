Cayman: DCFS sprint ahead with plans for Universal Children’s Day Race

Pinterest

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is holding a Universal Children’s Day 5K Run/Walk Sunday, 24 November 2019, 6 a.m., at Dragon Bay (formerly Safehaven). The theme of the family-friendly event is “I Have a Voice, Hear Me Roar” with all funds raised going to local families in need.

Open to all, the run/walk is being organised to celebrate the annual United Nations observance, which falls on Wednesday, 20 November this year.

Would-be participants are invited to pre-register through www.caymanactive.com/ucd. Alternatively, those wanting to pay in person by cash can do so on either Wednesday, 20 – at the main entrance of the Government Administration Building, or on Friday, 22 at the staff entrance from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $5 for children (16 years old and under).

While the first 75 registrants will receive a complementary event T-shirt, all participants will get a free raffle ticket, with prizes drawn at the end of the race. Organisers advise that well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome and that water is going to be available during the race and at the finish.

“Universal Children’s Day is observed globally to improve child welfare and to promote and celebrate children’s rights,” said DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams.

“The day also supports unity and awareness among children and their communities. DCFS wants the children of the Cayman Islands to feel comfortable using their voices to share their hopes, opinions and needs. We specifically chose our Universal Children’s Day 5K theme to acknowledge their agency and to highlight that their voices should carry as much weight as adults,” she added.

Further race details, contact the DCFS on 949-0290.