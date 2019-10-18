Cayman: Dart Real Estate introduces readyspaces – flexible, turnkey shared office spaces

Located in Regatta Office Park in the heart of Seven Mile Beach, these office spaces are ready for immediate occupancy



readyspaces offers flexible, turnkey shared office spaces in the heart of Seven Mile Beach.

readyspaces, Dart Real Estate’s newest endeavour, offers local and international business owners the opportunity to work in a space that is modern, flexible and move-in ready.

Located in Regatta Office Park on West Bay Road, readyspaces is walking distance from Seven Mile Beach, a short drive from George Town and Owen Roberts International Airport and steps from world-class resorts and hotels, restaurants, shops and more.

“With the units at readyspaces, we are able to provide high-quality, small office spaces to international and local businesses looking to set up a physical location,” says Jennifer Ebanks, senior manager of business development for Dart. “Having a turnkey space eliminates the necessity of setting up a professional environment from scratch, and we offer an excellent level of service with a full-time community manager that ensures someone is always on hand to help meet any needs that arise.”

Local demand was a key motivation for the development of readyspaces. Currently, the Dart Real Estate portfolio is comprised of larger tenants with long-term leases. readyspaces offers a flexible option for small businesses that are in early growth stages or larger businesses that require a temporary spacing solution to accommodate expansion.

Conceived to be flexible, the 25 sophisticated spaces at Regatta Office Park offer professional working environments for a variety of businesses and individuals on month-to-month terms. Regardless of each venture’s unique nature, readyspaces is equipped to support optimised work with a complete range of business essentials, including high-speed WiFi, a full-time receptionist, access to shared copier and printing facilities, shared kitchens and washrooms, access to high-tech meeting rooms, free and ample parking, a back-up generator and secure 24/7 access. Premium units boasting a more open floor plan and space for internal or client meetings are also available.

All units are fully furnished in a modern and sophisticated design, bathed in natural light with a colour scheme of oranges and neutrals that promote positivity, and extended attention spans (source). Together, these handsome and functional private units compose a vibrant environment with a buzz of business activity, making both independent work and collaboration easier than ever. A convenient online management system makes it simple and straightforward to be a part of this lively business complex.

The number of companies conducting business in the Cayman Islands has risen based on new company registrations (source) and with that will come an increased demand for quality and affordable office space from the international market, also. For business leaders looking to establish a physical presence on Grand Cayman, readyspaces make establishing a business presence on the island quick and effortless.

“With a new regulatory environment and high demand from both local and international audiences, readyspaces allows Dart to meet current business needs while supporting the achievement of economic substance,” says Jackie Doak, president of business development for Dart. “These spaces provide a way to do business flexibly and efficiently in a workspace that is functional, visually appealing and convenient. We are keen on expanding this opportunity to the other commercial properties in our portfolio, including Camana Bay and downtown, as demand increases.”

Business in the Cayman Islands is flourishing, and the outlook for its future is equally as bright. readyspaces allows professionals to make the most of this exceptional business environment with spaces that accommodate current business needs while offering the adaptability to grow seamlessly into the future.

About readyspaces

Brought to market by Dart Real Estate, readyspaces provides professional working environments designed to be flexible and fit the ever-evolving needs of doing business – locally and globally.

Fully serviced professional office suites along the Seven Mile Beach corridor include 25 turnkey one- to two-person shared office spaces available on flexible occupancy terms. Located in Regatta Office Park, these collaborative workspaces are proximate to business centres, shops, hotels and restaurants, and make doing business from the Cayman Islands a breeze.

readyspaces provides all the amenities you expect from a fully serviced office without the hassle and price tag of setting it up. Fully furnished offices, high-speed WiFi, kitchen, access to printing facilities, and conference room space, make readyspaces the perfect solution for local and international businesses who are ready to go now.

For more information, visit readyspaces.ky, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.



About Dart Real Estate

Dart Real Estate is a development company based on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

The company’s flagship development is the 685-acre mixed-use, master-planned town of Camana Bay, the Caribbean’s first and only community founded on the principles of New Urbanism.

Dart Real Estate’s portfolio continues to grow with the addition of world-class Seven Mile Beach developments, including Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Beach Suites, an upcoming five-star resort and residences, and Paradise Villas on Little Cayman.

Dart Real Estate also manages Regatta Office Park, Flagship Building, Island Plaza and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. It developed the residential neighbourhoods of North Creek and Salt Creek. In addition, the 26-acre Dart Nursery propagates and supplies native plants and trees for all of its developments and properties.

Dart Real Estate strives to enhance the quality of life and to create opportunities for all in the Cayman Islands through purposeful placemaking, meaningful connections and lasting experiences that transcend bricks and mortar.

For more information, visit dartrealestate.com and keep up with the latest developments on Linkedin, and Twitter.