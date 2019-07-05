Cayman: CPD launches Summer Community Clinics island-wide

From RCIPS

Officers from West Bay and Bodden Town at Community Clinic

Last week the West Bay Community Police Officers carried out their community clinics in different locations around the community, with several more anticipated throughout the summer. At these “clinics” community officers set up a stand in a public area, hand out public safety materials, often solicit information from the public through a survey, and generally make themselves available to listen to and interact with residents.

The first clinic of the summer was last Wednesday, 26 June at West Bay Public Beach, where a total of 30 persons attended. The second was on Thursday 27 June at the Plaza Del Sol on Batabano Road, where there were approximately 15 attendees, and the third day was on Friday 28 June where there were approximately 40 persons in attendance.

On all three days the officers discussed safety concerns that citizens had and handed out brochures and contact cards to the public. Specialist officers from the K-9 unit and Mr. Erik Bodden from the DOA also attended to provide information on animal ownership and responsibilities.

Officers also printed and handed out forms for the NICE clean-up program to persons hanging around the areas, and information on the upcoming West Bay Community Meeting was also provided. Generally the residents who visited the clinics in West Bay requested more public activities by officers, more opportunities for communication between police and the public, and better victim updates.

Community Police officers in Bodden Town also held their Community Clinics this past weekend, on Saturday 29 June, at both the Countryside Shopping Village and Coe Wood Beach. The Countryside location had a high volume of traffic throughout the morning and afternoon, and the Coe Wood Location had a smaller crowd that allowed for a more personalized conversations.

The officers set up two booths at each location, one of which offered crime prevention and public awareness tips and information, and the second which provided with displays and demonstrations on home property and security. Officers also administered a community policing survey to 127 people, which asked about the main problems and public safety priorities of residents in the district. Residents in Bodden Town identified road safety concerns as their main priority.

The RCIPS and its Community Policing Department would like to thank the members of the public that came out over the past week and shared their opinions and concerns with officers. “Our officers will be following up on the concerns raised by the community at these clinics,” said Superintendent Robbie Graham, Head of Uniform Operation. “Making ourselves as accessible as possible to the public is the point of these clinics, which will continue to take place in other beats and districts throughout the summer.”

