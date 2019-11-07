Cayman Court of Appeal overturns CJ’s decision on same-sex marriages

Today (7 Nov 2019) The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal have overturned Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s judgement that Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush can get married here in the Cayman Islands.

In a lengthy 37 page judgement the Court of Appeal Judges concluded:

“We well understand how and why the Chief Justice reached his decision he did. However, for the reasons we have set out, we have been driven to conclude this appeal must be allowed. we set aside the orders made by the Chief Justice. In the circumstances, it is not necessary to consider whether the orders he made under section 5of the Constitutional Order were appropriate.”

They also made a DECLARATION “In recognition of the longstanding and continuing failure of the Legislative Assembly to comply with its legal obligations ………

“Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush are entitled expeditiously to legal protection in the Cayman Islands, which is functionally equivalent to marriage.”

See more on this in our publication this evening.