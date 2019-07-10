Cayman: CoP meets with second landowner in West Bay land dispute

From RCIPS

Captain Crosby, CoP Byrne, Area Commander Insp. Lloyd Marriott, and Mr. Wilson Mendoza

Last Monday, 8 July, Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne and West Bay Area Commander Insp. Lloyd Marriott met with Mr. Wilson Mendoza on his property in the Kings Road area of West Bay. During the meeting the CoP spoke with Mr. Mendoza regarding developments in the ongoing dispute regarding a registered easement across his property.

The CoP stressed to Mr. Mendoza as he did during his meeting with neighbouring landowner Mr. Mike Adam last Friday that the police’s only role with respect to the easement is to enforce an order of the court, if issued.

Both landowners have also agreed to abide by orders of the court.

