Cayman: CoP meets with landowner in West Bay regarding ongoing dispute

CoP Byrne, Area Commander Lloyd Marriott, Captain Crosby and Mike Adam

From RCIPS

Last Friday, 5 July, the Commissioner of Police, Derek Byrne, met with landowner, Mr. Mike Adam, at his property in the Kings Road area of West Bay, and discussed the developments within an ongoing land dispute regarding an easement across an adjoining property leading to his home. CoP Byrne walked and viewed the easement, and discussed the legal strategy around the enforcement of said easement, which is registered, with Mr. Adam and his attorney, who was also present. CoP Byrne also met members of the Adam family and a neighbouring landowner, Captain Crosby.

The neighbour with whom the dispute has arisen was not present, but CoP Byrne will also be reaching out for a meeting with him as soon as possible.

The dispute has been a cause of deep concern among residents in the West Bay community, who notified the CoP of this concern during a community meeting the night before at John Cumber Primary School. The CoP promised to visit Mr. Adam and the property as soon as possible.

During the meeting with Mr. Adam yesterday the CoP stressed the need for a peaceful solution to the matter, and once again expressed the readiness of the police to enforce an order of the court with respect to the easement, once granted.