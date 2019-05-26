Cayman Cookout at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Hosted by Eric Ripert

From cvent BLOG

The Cayman Cookout event at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is a wonderful opportunity to book an incentive trip for small groups. Meeting planners who are interested in participating in this unforgettable celebration of food and wine may do so by booking the “Cayman Cookout” exclusive incentive package, starting at $1,536 per night for two guests, with a four-night minimum stay required. The package includes accommodations, daily breakfast buffet for two at Seven Restaurant, a reduced resort fee of $30 per day, and two tickets to four of the festival’s most exciting signature events: Wine Fair & Auction, Barefoot BBQ, After-Dinner Party, and Rum & Robusto.

Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is home to a lineup of activities and events for Cayman Cookout, a food and wine celebration now in its 12th year. Taking place on idyllic Seven Mile Beach annually in January, the exclusive weekend celebrates gastronomy with an impressive collection of tantalizing tastings, entertaining cooking demonstrations, dynamic epicurean experiences, exciting parties, and beachside relaxation.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and chef Eric Ripert, who helms the resort’s signature fine-dining restaurant, Blue by Eric Ripert, bring together some of the world’s most talented chefs and creative culinary minds. The lineup for 2019 included José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern, Emeril Lagasse, Dominique Crenn, Amanda Cohen, Emma Bengtsson, and Nancy Silverton, who each hosted events throughout the weekend.

There are more than 50 individual scheduled events for Cayman Cookout weekend representing both returning guest favorites and new programs, including the following highlights:

Olé José by Chef José Andrés

The master of entertaining while cooking, Andrés kicks off the weekend on a high note, sharing spirited stories while making his famous paella. Andrés’ engaging personality, combined with his culinary expertise, makes this one of the most anticipated events of the weekend.

Essential BAM!!! With Emeril Lagasse

Lagasse takes his passion for food and “kicks it up a notch.” In a dynamic cooking demonstration, the television star showcases his mastery of Creole and Cajun cuisine in his signature “New Orleans style.”

Flavours of Cayman With Andrew Zimmern

World-renowned chef and television personality Zimmern discusses the tastes of the bizarre side of international and local flavors with some of the Cayman Islands’ most acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs, while also sharing his tales from the far reaches of the planet.

The Beach Bash

A true highlight of Cayman Cookout, The Beach Bash begins with a gorgeous catamaran sail across the turquoise Caribbean Sea to Stingray City — Ripert’s favorite destination — where guests swim and interact with the majestic sea creatures. Afterward, guests continue on to Rum Point and revel in a distinctly Caymanian culinary experience, with a special grilled lunch hosted by the talented chefs of Cayman Cookout.

Barefoot BBQ

During a night of dining under the stars, event chefs and local chefs join Ripert for a celebration like none other as they harmonize sizzling grills with the breaking waves. Handcrafted cocktails, live music, and sweet creations enchant guests well into the evening.

Bon Vivant Cook-Off Brunch

Endless Moët & Chandon Champagne and equally extravagant brunch selections keep guests at the edge of their seats as Grand Cayman’s most ambitious chefs duel in a live cook-off in The Cayman Islands Ballroom. The finalists face off during Sunday brunch, with the winner determined by the ultimate judges: Ripert and friends.

Rum & Robusto

After brunch, what better way to experience the Caribbean than with a rum tasting? From locally produced to world-renowned rum brands, the event allows guests to indulge their senses while enjoying cigars, coffee, and live Caribbean tunes at the Harbour Club pool. They bask in the beautiful Caribbean sun and sip on cocktails inspired by the island’s vibrant colors and flavors as they toast to the good life in Cayman with some of the best rum in the world.

The Great Gala

The annual Cayman Cookout concludes with a decadent multicourse dinner, hosted by Ripert at Blue and featuring dishes by each of the talented headlining chefs of Cayman Cookout. It makes for a truly magnificent grand finale event.

For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman.

SOURCE: https://blog.cvent.com/events/cayman-cookout-ritz-carlton-grand-cayman-hosted-eric-ripert-2/