Cayman: Collas Crill contribute to Lexology GTDT chapter

Collas Crill Cayman has contributed to the Complex Commercial Litigation chapter for Lexology, Getting The Deal Through (GTDT).

Lexology GTDT is a content source covering 150 jurisdictions and 112 practice areas, and now includes Lexology Navigator.

Topics covered within the chapter include; ‘How common is commercial litigation as a method of resolving high-value, complex disputes?’, ‘What key issues should a party consider before bringing a claim?’ and ‘How are claims launched?’.

The chapter was produced by Partner Stephen Leontsinis and Counsel Jennifer Colegate.

As head of Cayman’s Dispute Resolution team, Stephen has strong experience in corporate and commercial litigation, and is ranked as a ‘Leading Individual’ in Chambers and Partners.

He said: ‘Collas Crill is well known for its strong litigation expertise across jurisdictions; the Dispute Resolution departments are currently ranked in the top three tiers of the Legal 500 across Cayman, Guernsey and Jersey.

‘While we know we excel in how we negotiate deals, it is important that we are able to demonstrate the breadth of knowledge and experience we have between us, using platforms like this.

‘Collas Crill continues to growth in strength and size; it has been a busy year in the Cayman office in particular, and as such we have made a number of new appointments and promotions.’

