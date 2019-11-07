Cayman: Civil service leaders in development

Senior Civil Servants achieve Level 3 Certificate in Leadership and Management

Civil Servants have access to World Class learning and development through the Cayman Islands Civil Service College

Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service, Hon Franz Manderson, MBE, JP presented several senior civil servant leaders with certificates at a small gathering last Wednesday October 30, 2019.

The ceremony was held for leaders and managers in the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing (HECH), who achieved their ILM City & Guilds Level 3 Certification in Leadership Management through the Civil Service College (CSC). The qualification was undertaken over a 6 month period and included elements of self-study, independent research and workshops, and was assessed to international standards to ensure that the individual skills could successfully be applied in the workplace.

“I truly believe that in order for us to meet our vision of becoming a world-class civil service, we must support our leaders and managers in accessing continuous professional development that sharpens our skills and enhance our internal and public value. I commend this group for successfully completing this programme and know that their skills are already being applied in their day-to-day operations,” said Mr. Manderson.

The Ministry’s Human Resources Manager, Marcia Murray who undertook the programme said “Being able to access an internationally accredited programme without having to leave the island was fantastic. This was a challenging programme but I am already applying, and have seen other leaders applying, the techniques and skills within the Ministry teams. The opportunity to undertake this programme has strengthened the relationships across the various departments that make up the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing portfolio. This effort is already leading to more unified thinking and ultimately will deliver better outcomes for the health and wellbeing of our citizens”.

The Programme Facilitator, Graeme Jackson said “Following the continued success of the Civil Service College, there are plans to expand its capacity over the next 2 years with the aim of providing a greater number of opportunities for all civil servants who are on the journey to becoming a world class civil service”.