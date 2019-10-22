Cayman: CIS overpower Bodden Town Primary

CUC PFL/GPFL Weekly Review

Action from the Cayman International School 11Blue (white) and Bodden Town Primary Boys’ Under 11 game. CIS 11Blue won 4-0.

The fourth round of games in the 2019 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and the Girls’ Primary School Football League (GPFL) were played this past Saturday, October 19.



With a number of games being unavoidably postponed due to the mid-term school break, some games were played as scheduled.

The orange and blue of Bodden Town Primary ventured west to the Dart Field in Camana Bay to take on Cayman International School (CIS) Blue in Group B.



In the Boy’s Under 9 contest, Bodden Town Primary’s problems started early as they could only field seven players. With the youngsters from Cayman International School in full flight, the game was over by the end of the first quarter with Zack Griffin scoring two in the 5th and 6th minutes, Lucas Foster adding a third in the 7th minute and Ben Lyne rounding off the scoring in the 8th minute to make it 4-0, leading to the league’s respect rule coming being enforced.



To their credit, the youngsters from Bodden Town Primary never gave up and the score line certainly did not reflect their enthusiasm as they kept on playing and doing their best up until the final whistle.



In the Girl’s Under 11 game, CIS continued their winning run with a 2-1 win over the visitors. CIS’ captain Mina Madden opened the scoring in the 3rd minute before Marley Rando made it 2-0 in the 17th minute. Bodden Town’s Jada Dixon-Lam kept it close scoring in the 39th minute but it was too little, too late for an equaliser.



In the day’s final game, Cayman International School Blue’s Under 11 boys enjoyed a 4-0 respect rule enforced victory over Bodden Town Primary.



In the only CUC PFL Group B game played on Saturday, it was NorthEast Schools 1 vs. South Sound Schools 1 (Under 9).



In CUC PFL Group A games, it was Cayman International 9White 0 vs. Savannah Primary 4 (Under 9 – respect rule enforced), Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4 vs. Truth For Youth 0 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced), St. Ignatius Catholic 4 vs. Wesleyan Christian 0 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced) and Cayman Prep 11B 2 vs. George Town Primary 4 (Under 11).



In the other CUC GPFL games, it was Cayman Prep Blue 4 vs. Cayman Prep Red 0 (respect rule enforced) and George Town Primary 0 vs. Savannah Primary 2.



With schools back in session on Monday, October 28 following the mid-term break, the 2019 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season resumes on Saturday, November 2 with games at the Annex Field, Academy Field, Dart Field, St. Ignatius, Prospect Primary, Ronald Forbes Field and the West Bay Town Hall Field.