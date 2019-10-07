Cayman: CIGTV collaborates with Compass to share their content

George Town, Grand Cayman – The Cayman Islands Government TV (CIGTV) has come to an agreement with the Cayman Compass to share community based news content.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said “I’m very happy that an agreement has been reached with the Cayman Compass.

“The agreement enables CIGTV and Compass Media to create and promote a sense of community, providing access for more people to community news through print, broadcast and digital platforms.”

Cayman Compass publisher Kathleen Capetta said: “We are thrilled to be working collaboratively with the Government to bring important independent community news to a wider audience.”

“This partnership comes as we relaunch the Compass and its multi-media platforms at the heart of the community.”

Donna Bush, CIGTV News Director, said: “Our goal is to provide the best content available for viewers both locally and internationally. Working in partnership with others is important to this. We have recently added national weather updates to our CIGTV news segments by partnering with the National Weather Service. This collaboration with the Compass is another exciting venture enabling us to bring even more community based content to our viewers”.

CIGTV provides an valuable source of community based news across its channels and encouraging content sharing such as through this collaboration goes some way towards filling the gap left by the recent closure of a local television station. Whilst it is a positive effort to fill a media void in terms of community content, Government is not subsidising or paying for any of the content. The arrangement is not exclusive and CIGTV continue to welcome video content from the local media and community partners. Please contact donna,bush@gov.ky to discuss.

The content-sharing arrangement with Compass will begin on Monday 7th October to coincide with the relaunch of the Cayman Compass.

