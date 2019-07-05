Cayman: Children’s Garden gets “Grow Zone”

[North Side, Grand Cayman, ] – The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park with the help of Greenlight Re and Vigoro Nursery boasts the completion of its Grow Zone – the second finished feature of the Children’s Garden which is currently under development.

The Grow Zone is an area made up ofeight structured raised bed planters. These planters are generally easier to maintain and will allow young gardeners to spend more time learning in the garden, rather than struggling with challenges like difficult soil conditions and weeds.

Botanic Park staff hope students who visit will take away important horticultural information such as the lifecycle of a plant, insects and pollination, and the needs of a plant including water, light, and temperature.

“Concepts learned while gardening can also help children to develop a respect and responsibility for taking care of our environment,” said Botanic Park manager John Lawrus.

The Grow Zone is large enough to accommodate several visiting school groups. “They will have an area which they can call their own and through lessons taught in the Rotary Schoolhouse by teachers and members of the Botanic Park staff, children can learn all of the basics of growing plants,” said Mr. Lawrus.

“We would like to thank Greenlight Re for providing the necessary support for the Grow Zone to be completed. Greenlight Re has been with us from the very early stages of the Children’s Garden, and we sincerely appreciate their commitment to our project and the entire community. Vigoro Nursery donated their time and provided materials at cost. They have done a terrific job with the planter installation,” said Mr. Lawrus.

“Vigoro Nursery has also donated greatly to the Grow Zone including all the time and planning, with much of the labour being provided at cost as well as donating the perimeter landscape and various aspects in each component to see it all through,” he added.

“Working closely with Vigoro Nursey and helping the Botanic Garden team realize its vision has been extremely rewarding for us at Greenlight Re. We look forward to seeing children enjoy the Grow Zone as they learn more about our environment and how to care for it,” said Faramarz Romer from Greenlight Re.

Studies have shown that outdoor play promotes a child’s motor skills and overall strength for a more fit body, as well a assisting a child to stay calm and focused. “Being immersed in the electronic age, I feel all children could benefit from a little more physical activity and learning through physical play, and we really think this is what the entire Children’s Garden will achieve when completed,” he said.

Mr. Lawrus also believes if Cayman’s children participate in gardening, the fruits and vegetables they grow and eat will have a positive effect on their own bodies. “Kids love to get their hands and feet in the dirt and by providing a place for it at the Botanic Park, we hope to strengthen a child’s immunity and overall health. Healthy plants lead to healthy eating and a healthy child,” he expressed.

The Botanic Park offers resident rates of CI$5 for adults, free admission for children under 12 and seniors over 60.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mr. Lawrus on 947-9462 or email manager@botanic-park.ky

Photo 1: Vigoro staff install framed planters to create the Grow Zone.

Photo 2: Soil being added to planters in Grow Zone inside the Children’s Garden.

Photo 3: Blue Iguana pays a visit to Vigoro staff

Photo 4: Vigoro staff level sandy areas in Grow Zone

More about the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, an attraction managed by the Tourism Attraction Board, is open Monday to Sunday from 9:00AM to 4:30PM. Boasting over 65 acres of natural woodland and feature gardens, the Park is home to an abundance of wildlife including many of the islands’ 56 species of butterfly, native birds, the Cayman Parrot and the endangered Cayman Blue Iguana. With multiple floral gardens, woodland trails, wetlands, a lake and over 60 species of palm trees, there is so much to do and see at the Botanic Park.

The Park which was originally designed to show and preserve the Cayman Islands’ native flora and fauna – as well as to promote education, conservation and recreation – now has over 30,000 visitors each year, many of whom come to enjoy the tranquility, culture and natural beauty that abounds in this hidden treasure. The Heritage Garden is a beautiful celebration of the islands and the traditional Caymanian way of life.

