Cayman: Chatterbox Playschool

Our boutique Playschool is conveniently located in central George Town.



We are inclusive and take children who benefit from a small teaching group, with lots and lots of fun, communication and sensory play to help them learn how to communicate, develop their learning and social skills and get ready for “big school”.

Each child in our Playschool has their own goals and they are helped to reach these by our speech and language therapists, occupational therapist, play therapist and physiotherapist.



We love working as a team to help your little ones, so please stop by for a visit to check out our facility and meet our amazing team.



We are here to help!



www.chatterboxcayman.com



