Cayman Chamber of Commerce invites registration for the 2020 Leadership Cayman Programme

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that registration for the 2020 Leadership Cayman Programme is now open.



Applicants interested in applying must be at least 25 years old by January 1, 2020; have lived in the Cayman Islands for a minimum period of 12 months; and be in at least a middle-management position at their current place of work.



Launched in 2009, Leadership Cayman is an intensive and interactive programme that provides class members with an in-depth view of social, economic, business, political and community aspects of the Cayman Islands. Programme members also acquire new leadership skills and engage in community projects.



Speaking about the Leadership Cayman programme, Chamber President, Christopher Kirkconnell said; “Each year, intake for the Leadership Cayman programme represents a broad range of industries in the Cayman Islands. Participants are able to take the skills that they learn in the programme and put them into practice in their day to day work, benefiting their organisations and the wider community tremendously,” Kirkconnell said.



The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting information sessions on Wednesday, July 17, and Wednesday, July 24, from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, at their training facility in Governor’s Square, to provide further information about the programme.



Jennifer McKinney, a 2019 graduate, says of the programme, “What a first-class program and experience! This program delivered everything I was hoping for… from learning in-depth about the Cayman Islands to building new friendships. I really can’t say enough great things about this program and would recommend it to all leaders.”



“I am truly excited to say that I participated in the Leadership Cayman programme. The past 6 months have opened my eyes to not only how many aspects of our economy and society work, but to understand many of the critical needs of this country. The knowledge accumulated will afford me the opportunity for engagement in social needs far beyond this programme. On a personal note, the people I’ve met through this course, especially my classmates, have been absolutely amazing, and I’m filled with gratitude that this programme brought these special people into my life,” says Danielle Roberts, another 2019 graduate.



There are only 24 spaces available for this coming year’s programme. Applicants can apply online through www.leadershipcayman.ky Register to attend either of the Leadership Cayman Training sessions by visiting www.leadershipcayman.ky



The programme is made possible by the ongoing support and sponsorship of local businesses in Cayman, such as Cox Lumber Ltd, RBC, Royal Bank (Cayman) Ltd., Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., Cayman First, Deloitte, Greenlight RE, Island Paving, KPMG, Logic and Walkers.

