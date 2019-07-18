Cayman: CDS: Murder at Pigsnorts (short youth performance)

From Cayman Drama Society

MURDER AT PIGSNORTS!



Our 13 to 16 year olds have been working hard since Monday to devise a short performance that they created just for you! Come join us at Pigsnorts, Caymans Magical School of Wizardry, where Professor Doorknob will get you orientated before sending you to potions class! But all is not as it seems, as there is a murder to investigate shortly after…mixing their fun sense of humour with the darkness of a murder mystery – this show is sure to be interesting!

The performance takes place at 3.30pm on Friday (doors open 3.15pm. Please note the bar is not open for youth performances) at the Prospect Playhouse. The performance will be about 15 minutes long and is $5 for adults but kids go free. All children must be with an adult supervisor for the performance.



We would love to see you support our young performers and enjoy this family-friendly show with us!



Click here to book your tickets now!

