Cayman Captive Insurance Industry builds its presence in Canada

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cayman Islands captive insurance industry continues to build its position within the Canadian market as they head to the 2016 Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) Canada Conference which is being held in Calgary 11–14 September 2016.

A team of experienced and respected members from the key Cayman-based insurance managers, law and audit firms and investment and banking institutions will be explaining the benefits of doing business in Cayman. With more than 600 delegates expected to attend RIMS this year, it is an ideal opportunity for Cayman to reinforce its status within the Captive Insurance arena.

The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) Chairperson Kieran O’Mahony commented, “Canada is a key market for Cayman Islands captives. With the 2011 tax information exchange agreement between the two countries, the strength of our legislative and regulatory infrastructure, and the extensive experience and expertise of our local service providers, Cayman offers Canadian companies a product that is well-tested and efficient. Our business cultures are similar and our laws are Common Law based, and with a number of Canadian captives already domiciled in Cayman we are excited to have this opportunity to continue the trend and to explore these synergies further.”

In keeping with tradition, the Cayman Islands will be hosting a Cayman Style Beach Party networking event the evening of Tuesday September 13th that conference delegates will not want to miss. For further details on the event, and to RSVP, please contact Neville Hicks at neville.hicks@fivecontinents.ky or William Forsythe at william.forsythe@caymancaptive.ky.

Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) is a non-profit organisation run by the insurance managers of the Cayman Islands. In operation since 1981, IMAC’s aim is to act as both regulatory liaison with the Cayman Islands Government and to promote the Cayman Islands as a domicile of choice for captive insurance companies.

For more information on IMAC visit www.caymancaptive.ky.