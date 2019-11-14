Cayman: Camana Bay is the home of the holidays this festive season

Camana Bay is the home of the holidays, and this holiday season families and friends are encouraged to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Camana Bay with a range of annual traditions, weekly festivities, giveaways and opportunities to give back.

The season starts with the annual Tree Lighting and holiday market, a beloved family-friendly tradition held on the Crescent and the Paseo from 4 to 10 p.m. on 16 November, starring Santa and Mrs. Claus and a host of local entertainment. Families are encouraged to be in place by 6:45 p.m. so as not to miss the big event. Come on back for Parade of Lights in early December to take in the dazzling sight of brightly illuminated boats sailing through the Camana Bay Harbour – and share your favourite!

Stuff your stockings while supporting local artisans at the annual Pink Ladies Christmas Bazaar on 30 November at the Arts & Recreation Centre, the Visual Arts Society Christmas Craft Market on 14 December and the weekly Farmers & Artisans Market – running every Wednesday until 18 December.

Make memories with family photos with Santa Claus, party it up at Mistletoe at Abacus or take in a movie under the stars at Christmas Moonlight & Movies!

The Camana Bay Christmas Give benefits the Cayman Food Bank, and there are plenty of opportunities to give back. Donate food at the Camana Bay Visitor Centre, be among the first on Grand Cayman to watch Frozen II at the film’s premiere at Camana Bay Cinema or stay fit with a fun and jolly jog around the Town Centre in the Santa Run.

Stay tuned to Camana Bay’s social media channels for chances to win spot prizes throughout the season. Make sure to share holiday snaps from the Town Centre with the hashtags #CamanaBay and #HomeoftheHolidays for more chances to be seen and selected for special seasonal prizes.

All the details for Camana Bay’s holiday celebrations are below.

Annual Tree Lighting

Saturday, 16 November, 4-10 p.m., the Crescent

Every year the magic begins when the Camana Bay Town Centre is transformed for the holidays. The event that truly kicks off the holiday cheer is the annual Tree Lighting, taking place on the Crescent. Join us for a special holiday market from 4-10 p.m., and live performances from local musicians, dancers and entertainers. We encourage you to be in your viewing spot by 6:45 p.m., to take in the dazzling moment as the Town Centre lights up and marks the start of the season!

Frozen 2 premiere benefitting the Camana Bay Christmas Give

Thursday, 21 November, 6 p.m., Camana Bay Cinema

Be one of the first to see Frozen 2 at Camana Bay Cinema on Thursday, 21 November. Tickets can be purchased at the Camana Bay Visitor Centre. Tickets are CI$25 per person or get a family pack of four for CI$80. Donate non-perishable food items to the Visitor Centre and receive a voucher for a free small popcorn and drink to enjoy during the screening. All proceeds support the Cayman Food Bank.

Pink Ladies Annual Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, 30 November, 2-5 p.m., the Arts & Recreation Centre

Join the ladies for their annual charity fundraiser where you can experience delicious homemade tea, distinctive handmade crafts, a white elephant sale, a silent auction and special performances.

Cayman National’s Parade of Lights

Saturday, 7 December, 6 p.m., the Crescent

Experience the magic and delight of brightly coloured illuminated boats parade through the harbour to the melodious sounds of choirs. While the parade is on, enjoy live music and a special visit from Santa. You may even catch a glimpse of Frosty or one of Santa’s elves and a photo booth or two.

Visual Arts Society Christmas Craft Market

Saturday, 14 December, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Paseo

In case you haven’t started, enjoy this market to browse handmade art, jewellery, crafts, ornaments and more for the perfect Christmas gift with a local touch.

Santa Run hosted by the Cayman Food Bank

Saturday, 14 December, 6 a.m., registration; 6:30 a.m., run begins; the Paseo

Join Cayman Food Bank and a procession of merry Santas on a jog for a cause around Camana Bay for some festive, family-friendly fun. For more details and to register, visit camanabay.com. Proceeds raise will benefit the Cayman Food Bank.

Christmas Moonlight & Movies

Tuesday, 17 December, 7 p.m., the Crescent

Get cosy al fresco with your loved ones for a joyful family flick shown on our giant blow-up screen on the Crescent this one special night. The featured movie will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

12th Annual Mistletoe

Friday, 21 December, 7 p.m.-2 a.m ., Abacus

Transform your glam with your best whites and boogie under the stars the entire night at the must-attend event of the season. Tickets are CI$30 per person and proceeds will benefit the Lions Club of Cayman. For tickets and more details call +1.345.623.8282.

Weekly Festivities

Farmers & Artisans Market

Wednesdays, through 18 December, the Paseo

Camana Bay’s popular weekly Farmers & Artisans Market offers local keepsakes, fresh produce and arts and crafts, which make the perfect Christmas gift. The final market of the year will take place on Wednesday, 18 December and the first market of 2020 will be on 8 January.

Traditional Santa Photos brought to you by Picture This Studios

Thursdays, 5-19 December, 5-7 p.m., Gardenia Court

Youngsters can enjoy the merry old elf in his traditional attire and capture the memories with him every Thursday until the end of the holiday season. Sessions start at CI$35 per family and include a set of digital copies. You can purchase prints for an additional fee. For more information, contact Picture This Studios at 345.943.3686.

Caribbean Santa Photos brought to you by Picture This Studios

Saturdays, 7-21 December, 3-5 p.m., the Island

Saint Nick has come to the tropics in his island wear for bright and cheerful pics in the sand. Sessions start at CI$35 per family and include a set of digital copies. You can purchase prints for an additional fee. For more information, contact Picture This Studios at 345.943.3686.

