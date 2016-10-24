Cayman brand ISY B. wins Emerging Designer of the Year at Phoenix Fashion Week

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS (24 October 2016) – Cayman Islands based brand Isy B., is the first Caribbean brand to win the title of Emerging Lifestyle Designer of the Year at Phoenix Fashion Week, cementing its status as the Caribbean brand to watch on the international fashion stage.

Along with winning the coveted title of Emerging Lifestyle Designer of the Year, the brand has also been selected to design an exclusive collection for Evine, the third largest home shopping network in the USA. Designer Isy Obi will be Evine’s newest home shopping TV star in May 2017, when she appears in front of an audience of 80 million viewers to sell the latest Isy B. collection which she is creating for Evine.

“I am thrilled to be chosen as the Emerging Lifestyle Designer of the Year,” says Obi. “This win opens the doors to many new opportunities for the Isy B. brand and I’m excited to be working with Evine to bring Isy B.’s signature tropical modern style to a new audience.”

The journey began in May 2016 when Isy B. became the first Caribbean brand to be selected as a finalist by Phoenix Fashion Week from over 300 international applicants all seeking the chance to compete for the coveted title of Emerging Designer of the Year. Cayman Islands based designer Isy Obi and 14 other handpicked designers from around the world competed in a series of design and business challenges over a 4-month long boot camp judged by a panel of industry experts.

The competition culminated in a breathtaking 3-day runway presentation at Talking Stick Resort in Arizona, where the designers unveiled their final collection. Isy B. brought a sexy, playful Caribbean vibe to the runway in a collection infused with vibrant hibiscus reds, orchid yellows, and a signature 2017 tropical modern palm print.

Technology was fused with fashion for a new way of looking beautiful and feeling comfortable in the summer heat. The Cayman Islands based luxury brand’s new collection offers SPF 30 sun protection, moisture wicking, breathability, and a protective freshness shield, all designed to keep fashionistas looking and feeling flawless on the hottest of days whether lounging at a tropical resort or running around town. Launched in 2015, the brand’s goal is to elevate fashionable womenswear to a new level of comfort using the design and science of the latest developments in technical fabrics in its collections.

“Congratulations to Isy B., our 2016 Emerging Lifestyle Designer of the Year for her hard work, dedication, and vision. It’s a well-deserved win for a forward thinking brand, and we look forward to seeing Isy B. continue to make waves in the fashion industry,” said Brian Hill, Executive Director of Phoenix Fashion Week

About Isy B.

Isy B. is the luxury fashion brand from the Cayman Islands bringing comfort and functionality to fashion by fusing innovative fabric technology with a high fashion aesthetic in its modern collections. Isy B.’s philosophy is that luxury must be comfortable, and its mission is to design beautiful garments for women who want to feel as good as they look. Inspired by travel, Isy B. is global style re-imagined for the wardrobe of the modern jet setter, effortless and versatile enough to travel anywhere with signature levels of luxury and comfort that blur the line between high fashion and technology.

About Phoenix Fashion Week

Phoenix Fashion Week is the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest. Our core purpose is to build sustainable brands from the ground up while pushing the Arizona fashion industry forward. The organization’s mission is ‘Bridging Designers & Buyers’ through three pillars of fashion, education, and community. Through educational fashion seminars, year-round fashion events and charitable partnerships, Phoenix Fashion Week continues to gain rapid acclaim for its community service efforts and for infusing world-class innovation into the Southwest.