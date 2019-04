From RCIPS

Thursday night, 4 April, just before midnight, a 33-year-old-man of Ivory Lane, Cayman Brac has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. This arrest is following an incident that took that in the early morning hours of 22 March, where 55-year-old- man, who has been identified as a resident of Cayman Brac, was found dead on the street of Watering Place Road, Cayman Brac.