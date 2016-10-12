Cayman Brac gets an upgrade from FLOW

From FLOW Cayman

We’re delighted to announce that all Flow broadband customers in Cayman Brac are now able to obtain speeds of at least 15 Mbps or more.

Daniel Tathum, Customer Experience Director, Flow Cayman said: “numerous studies have found that, in general, Broadband deployments have a positive impact on economic growth. We’ve been working hard to run fibre across Cayman Brac and I’m delighted that we have now completed the work. Our Fiber To The Node (FTTN) technology allows our customers to receive higher broadband speeds to their homes and businesses with the added benefit of being able to take advantage of our state of the art Flow TV product.

Well known “Bracker” Twayne Foster, Technology Operations Team Supervisor, led the team who carried out the installation with a minimum of disruption to Flow customers. In addition to the Broadband upgrades, all residential phone lines have been moved to a new state-of-the-art telephone switch platform which will improve resiliency and user features.