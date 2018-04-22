Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac celebrated a major milestone this month after their medical laboratory achieved the international accreditation from the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI).

The accreditation and certification from JCI is recognized as the Gold Seal of Approval for international quality standards for patient care and service delivery.

“Faith Hospital is elated to receive such a recognition which shows our excellence in service. In spite of our hospital size, we are considered to be among the world’s best laboratories since we have met international standards and requirements,” said Director of the Sister Islands Health Services, Dr. Srirangan Velusamy.

“JCI accreditation signifies that our laboratory has good governance, competent staff, excellent equipment and integration of systems. It also means that our laboratory’s results are accurate and reliable, its operations and services are patient focused with a high emphasis on patients’ safety. The data and information it generates guide us to make confident clinical decisions,” he further noted.

Faith Hospital Laboratory is now the second medical laboratory in the Cayman Islands to be accredited, joining the HSA Pathology Laboratory in Grand Cayman, which was accredited in January of 2015 and reaccredited this year January.

To commemorate its significant achievement, the Faith Hospital hosted a celebratory event on April 12th 2018. The Minister of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands Hon Juliana O Connor Conolly, Councilor Eugene Ebanks, the Chief Officer of Health Jennifer Ahearn, HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood, HSA Board Chairman Jonathan Tibbetts, board members, staff members and members of the public all attended.

Speaking at the event Minister Seymour said, “I am truly delighted that we have met the strict standards required for this accreditation, both at the pathology lab in Grand Cayman and now here at the lab in Cayman Brac. I congratulate Ms. Yearwood and her team for pursuing the vision of JCI accreditation and for all the hard work it has taken to get it in place. Of course, we are now striving to achieve accreditation throughout all of our facilities and I commend the HSA for pursuing this goal.”

CEO Lizzette Yearwood praised the efforts of the Faith Hospital staff. “The JCI Laboratory accreditation is an outstanding achievement for the Faith Hospital and I am very proud of their team. The HSA looks forward to, and promises to work ardently towards the many milestones that await us in our commitment to meeting our country’s healthcare needs.”

JCI is one of the most trusted name in accreditation. Their standards represent a worldwide consensus on quality patient care that reflects state-of-the-art health care practices and health care delivery trends. JCI also has a three-year accreditation cycle to ensure that its list of awardees are regularly updated, and that their standards are strictly maintained.