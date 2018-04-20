Cayman Brac: E. Coli levels unsatisfactory in Watering Place well samples

From Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) advises residents of Watering Place, Cayman Brac to refrain from utilising well water for the purposes of drinking, bathing, brushing teeth, cooking, handwashing and washing of utensils until further notice.

Affected areas include Poppy Lane, Mary Eli Road and Plaza Drive. The DEH also urges residents of these areas to boil water from rain catchment tanks before use.

Well water samples tested by DEH in Cayman Brac on Friday, 13 April 2018 showed a high level of faecal bacteria contamination. “Eight water samples were tested,” says Patience Eke, Environmental Health Officer, Cayman Brac. “After 24 hours of incubation, seven of those samples showed unsatisfactory levels of E. Coli and other coliform bacteria.”

Initial tests were conducted after several residents of Watering Place complained about sewage like odours emanating from their well water.

Follow up tests conducted in DEH’s main laboratory in Grand Cayman on Tuesday, 17 April 2018 confirmed initial results. The DEH has since sought the assistance of the Water Authority to conduct further tests to confirm the source of the contamination.

E coli and coliform bacteria are commonly found in the digestive tracts of humans and other animals. Their presence in food or water is an indication of faecal contamination. Underground or well water is usually contaminated when there is improper disposal of sewage.DEH once again urges residents in the affected areas to refrain from using well water for the purposes listed above. Residents are also encouraged to follow the below procedures if it becomes extremely necessary to utilise well water:

Boil water; Disinfect water with domestic, non-fragrant bleach at a ratio of one teaspoon to every five gallons of water. Do not disinfect the water in the well as it is difficult to estimate the quantity of water in the well and the potency of the disinfectant may be significantly reduced.

For more information on water testing, or disinfection of water supplies, please contact DEH’s Laboratory by telephone at 949-6696 or by email at antoinette.johnson@gov.ky.