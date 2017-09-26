September 27, 2017

Cayman Brac Autumn Festival 2017

September 26, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Cayman Brac Autumn Festival 2017 is on October, Fri, Sat & Sun, 6, 7, & 8.

The organisers are also sending a request to poets/artist who would like to be included in the line up for the upcoming 3rd Annual Brac Autumn Festival.

The following link will direct you to the registration form: https://form.jotform.co/72625244818864   and attached is a flyer with info on all events.

We hope you will join us and please feel free to forward to others!

Please direct any questions to bracautumnfestival@gmail.com (cc’d)

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iArt, iBusiness, iCommunity, iCulture, iEntertainment, iLocal News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With:
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*