Cayman Brac Autumn Festival 2017 is on October, Fri, Sat & Sun, 6, 7, & 8.

The organisers are also sending a request to poets/artist who would like to be included in the line up for the upcoming 3rd Annual Brac Autumn Festival.

The following link will direct you to the registration form: https://form.jotform.co/72625244818864 and attached is a flyer with info on all events.

We hope you will join us and please feel free to forward to others!

Please direct any questions to bracautumnfestival@gmail.com (cc’d)