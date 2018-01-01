January 2, 2018

Cayman Boeing 737-800 at Grand Cayman on Dec 27th 2017, unidentified odour on board

A Cayman Airways Boeing 737-800, registration VP-CNG performing flight KX-505 from Chicago O’Hare,IL (USA) to (Cayman Islands), was descending through about 8000 feet on approach to when the crew requested priority and emergency services on stand by reporting an unidentified odour in the cabin. The aircraft continued for a safe landing on runway 08.

The airline confirmed the crew requested priority and emergency services on stand by due to an unidentified odour in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely. A maintenance inspection did not identify any defects or anomalies causing the odour, the aircraft was returned to service.

The aircraft returned to service about 14.5 hours after landing.

