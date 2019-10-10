Cayman: Axel needs a home

From Cayman Humane Society

Axel – Male Dog

Adoptable Medium Spayed/Neutered

Up-to-date with routine shots

Axel came to us on the 11th August when he was trapped.

Axel and his 4 siblings (Angus, Alice, Abigail, Alexia) were caught in a trap when they were too scared to come forward to people.

These pups need very patient people who are able to give them the chance to come out of their shell and learn how to be a loved pet.

Abigail, Angus and Alexia have been luckily enough to find foster homes.

Axel is in desperate need for a foster home. They make a quick turn around in their confidence away from the shelter .

Can you help Axel? If so, please come on down to the shelter or call us on 949 1461

