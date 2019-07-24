Cayman: Annual Healthcare Conference to focus on progress and the future

The annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference will take place from 26 to 28 September 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. This year will mark the tenth anniversary of the event, and the theme is “Innovating the Future of Healthcare: Building on a Decade of Progress”. Organisers have confirmed that local company Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc., last year’s Premium Plus sponsor, has renewed its partnership with the conference which attracts over 1200 attendees during the three-day period and includes exhibitors and speakers from the Caribbean, USA and beyond.

“Ironshore Pharmaceuticals is pleased to support the Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference. We are excited by the agenda and hope members of the community take the opportunity to become educated consumers of healthcare related products and services. We are particularly enthusiastic regarding the theme of this year’s event as it aligns closely with our values and goals,” David Lickrish, CEO and President of Ironshore, said.

“As a leader in the development of novel treatments, we are committed to innovating in the healthcare space by combining science and technology to deliver clinically meaningful advancements. Ironshore recently launched its first product, JORNAY PM™, which is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (“ADHD”) in patients six years and older. Our presence at the Healthcare Conference provides the opportunity to educate the healthcare community, as well as patients and caregivers about JORNAY PM, which has the potential to help millions of patients affected by ADHD.”

The conference covers a wide range of relevant topics for a varied group of attendees, which includes members of the medical community, small/medium business owners, parents, human resource managers, insurance company representatives, fitness and wellness professionals, and members of the general public who are interested in their health. This year’s conference sessions will address topics such as reverse innovation, antibiotic resistance, climate change, mental health, telemedicine, chronic disease and integrated health.

“The Healthcare Conference offers opportunities for dialogue, debate, inspiration and education among members of the medical community and the public who it serves. Increasingly, patients are seeking ways to empower themselves with information that will improve their health and general wellbeing. Forums such as the Healthcare Conference provide vital knowledge and tools to patients and medical professionals which they can use to make informed decisions that not only benefit them personally but ultimately impact the overall health of the country.” Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, said.

“I trust that the public will take advantage of the chance to engage with some of the industry’s leading professionals and come away with a renewed commitment to healthy living.”

Minister Seymour congratulated the Conference Planning Committee on the event’s anniversary and its success to date.

“My fellow Committee members and I are excited to have achieved this noteworthy milestone, and acknowledge the support of both the Government and our corporate partners over the past nine years who have embraced the vision for the Healthcare Conference, and enabled us to bring members of the medical community and the general public together to collaborate and find ways to enhance the Cayman Islands’ healthcare product,” Lizzette Yearwood, Chair of the Conference Planning Committee and CEO of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, said.

“Our theme for our tenth year will speak to the future of the industry but also allow us, as healthcare professionals, to take stock, reflect on and celebrate the various accomplishments and significant strides that the Cayman Islands has made. As always, we look forward to enlightening presentations from dynamic speakers that will nurture attendees’ professional and personal development in addition to networking opportunities that will result in mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Online registration for the Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference will open in August. As in previous years, to ensure a quality experience for attendees, seating will be limited. Though the event is free and open to the public, tickets will be required and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to those who register online. There will be no on-site registration. Continuing Medical Education (CME) certificates will be available for each presentation.

This year’s sponsors include the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, Ironshore, Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, Kelly Holding and Cleveland Clinic, amongst others.

For more information on the conference and sponsorship opportunities available, visit www.healthcareconference.ky or contact Natalie Toole by email to natalie@kellyholding.com, or calling 1(345) 623-8826.