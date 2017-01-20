Cayman Airways to start nonstop flights to Roatan in March

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) will begin twice-weekly Boeing 737 nonstop flights between Grand Cayman and Roatan (RTB) beginning March 16, 2017.

Cayman Airways currently operates year-round flights from Grand Cayman to La Ceiba, Honduras twice-weekly, and the airline’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Phillip Rankin CPA, says the expansion into Roatan with twice-weekly service will build on the already- established synergies with the Honduras market. “It will definitely be a positive step for both countries so we’re looking forward to starting this service in March,” he said. “The new Roatan twice-weekly service will further enhance direct and connecting travel opportunities for both business and leisure travelers.”

Cayman Airways President and CEO, Mr. Fabian Whorms, said: “Our La Ceiba route did increasingly well last year, with a steady increase of passengers taking advantage of the connectivity we offer between Miami and La Ceiba via Grand Cayman. The introduction of an in-transit processing facility at the Owen Roberts International Airport in 2015 facilitated our ability to develop Grand Cayman as a convenient hub, and more and more we see passengers to and from Honduras taking advantage of our easy connections to and from Miami and other gateways. Building on that growth, we are optimistic that the connections that will be available between Roatan and several gateways in our network, will ensure the success of this route.”

The Cayman Islands Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, said: “The Cayman Islands have had a long history with Honduras and particularly the Bay Islands. New service between Grand Cayman and Roatan reconnects that link and will provide convenient travel options for Caymanians and inbound visitors. In addition to the direct service between our two countries, we also see opportunities to explore dual destination Travel in the future.”

The new nonstop flights to Roatan will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays, with flight KX884 departing Grand Cayman at 6:50pm, arriving in Roatan at 7pm (Roatan time) where the aircraft will overnight. The return legs are on Fridays and Sundays, with flight KX885 departing Roatan at 7:35am, arriving on Grand Cayman at 9:45am.

Tickets are now available for booking via caymanairways.com, Cayman Airways Reservations 949-2311 (Cayman) or (504)-2442-1075 (Honduras), and through licensed travel agent partners in Cayman and Honduras.