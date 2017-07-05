Cayman Airways’ Summer schedule in full swing

Cayman Airways’ Summer schedule is now in full swing, with nonstop flights between Grand Cayman and five US destinations, including two seasonal Summer routes – Dallas and Chicago.

The airline’s seasonal Dallas flights relaunched on May 24, 2017 and will run until August 19, 2017, with twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flight KX320 departs Grand Cayman at 8am and arrives at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport at 11:40am. On the return, flight KX321 departs Dallas at 1pm and arrives in Grand Cayman at 4:40pm.

Cayman Airways’ Chicago Summer service relaunched on Saturday June 3, 2017 with a rock-bottom airfare sale for last-minute bookings. Flight KX504 departs Grand Cayman at 7:45am and arrives at Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 11:40am. Flight KX505 departs Chicago O’Hare at 1:05pm and arrives in Grand Cayman at 5pm. The Chicago Summer flights operate until August 13, 2017.

In other destination news, the nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Tampa has increased to daily once again for the Summer. The daily Tampa flights operate between May 24, 2017 and August 29, 2017, with KX200 departing Grand Cayman at 11:45am and arriving in Tampa at 2:30pm. On the return, flight KX201 departs Tampa at3:25pm and arrives in Grand Cayman at 4:10pm. As far as airfare deals for travel between Cayman and Tampa or Miami, customers who fly on Tuesdays or Wednesdays (through August 31, 2017) can get the lowest available Tampa airfare, and those who purchase tickets far enough in advance, particularly 21-days prior to travel, can get the lowest available airfares for Miami flights.

As for what’s new for the airline’s regional routes, Cayman Airways’ Summer schedule includes nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Montego Bay on Mondays and Fridays from July 3, 2017 through September 11, 2017. Flight KX602 departs Grand Cayman at 8:25am and arrives in Montego Bay at 9:20am. Flight KX603 departs Montego Bay at 10am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 10:55am.

Other regular regional flights include nonstop service from Grand Cayman to La Ceiba twice-weekly on Fridays and Mondays, to Roatan twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, and to Havana four days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. There are also daily domestic flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, as well as nonstop flights between Cayman Brac and Miami on Saturdays year-round.

For details and to book your Summer getaway with Cayman Airways, call Cayman Airways Reservations on 1-800-422-96-26 (toll free in the USA), 949-2311, contact a travel agent, or book online at caymanairways.com.

About Cayman Airways

Since 1968 Cayman Airways has been serving the Cayman Islands as the country’s National Flag Carrier. With a fleet of four 737-300 Boeing aircraft and one 737-800 aircraft, the airline provides regular nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; La Ceiba and Roatan, Honduras; Miami and Tampa, Florida; and New York, New York. Nonstop flights are also operated between Grand Cayman and Chicago, Illinois and Dallas, Texas seasonally. Cayman Airways Express operates daily flights between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman with two Twin Otter aircraft and two Saab 340B+ aircraft. Corporate headquarters for Cayman Airways is located at 91 Owen Roberts Drive, George Town, Grand Cayman. For more information and bookings call (345) 949-2311 (within the Cayman Islands), 1-800-252-2746(within the US); or visit www.caymanairways.com