Cayman Airways Skies November | December 2018 issue now out

The holidays are an extra special time in the Cayman Islands. Not only can you find beautifully decorated Christmas trees, festive light displays and tons of fun events, but visitors can also enjoy balmy weather, world-famous beaches and year-round watersports. In this issue, we explore all the jolly things there are to see and do this season while delighting in Cayman’s tropical setting.

Skies photo shoot – shot on location at Our cover star is this year’s Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Caitlin Tyson . In this exclusivephoto shoot – shot on location at Ms. Tyson dazzles in original designs by Cayman’s own Isy Obi , with hair and makeup by Glamorous Hair Studio . Learn what Ms. Tyson felt the moment she won the famed pageant, what she has in mind for the future and, of course, her favourite traditions of the season. The Residences at Seafire by photographer Jim Gates –