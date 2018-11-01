November 2, 2018

Cayman Airways Skies November | December 2018 issue now out

November 1, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed
CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS
Enjoy a truly Caribbean Christmas in Cayman.
The holidays are an extra special time in the Cayman Islands. Not only can you find beautifully decorated Christmas trees, festive light displays and tons of fun events, but visitors can also enjoy balmy weather, world-famous beaches and year-round watersports. In this issue, we explore all the jolly things there are to see and do this season while delighting in Cayman’s tropical setting.
Our cover star is this year’s Miss Cayman Islands Universe, . In this exclusive Skies photo shoot – shot on location at The Residences at Seafire by photographer Jim Gates  – Ms. Tyson dazzles in original designs by Cayman’s own , with hair and makeup by . Learn what Ms. Tyson felt the moment she won the famed pageant, what she has in mind for the future and, of course, her favourite traditions of the season.
 
We wish you and your family the happiest of holidays, and many safe and memorable travels for the coming year.
Happy Reading!
Desireé Blanco
EDITORIAL DIRECTOR
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iEntertainment, iLocal News, iWorld News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*