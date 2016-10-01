Due to the projected path of Hurricane Matthew, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) will be waiving change fees for those passengers who wish to change their flight reservations for travel between Grand Cayman and Jamaica, as well as between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

The waiver applies to those passengers who are holding ticketed reservations for travel between Friday September 30, 2016 and Tuesday October 4, 2016. Only one waiver of the change fee is allowed. Customers who wish to cancel their reservations and travel at a later date may be given a voucher for the value of the ticket, good for the next 12 months. Please note that any fare difference will apply and refunds are not allowed on non -refundable tickets. Changes and cancellations must be completed no later than two hours prior to the existing flight’s scheduled departure time.

Additionally, CAL has added an extra flight from Grand Cayman to Montego Bay and Kingston on Sunday October 2, 2016 to assist those needing to travel to or from Jamaica prior to the projected arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Flight KX2620 is scheduled to depart Grand Cayman at 7am to arrive in Kingston at 8am. Flight KX2621 is scheduled to depart Kingston at 8:40am to arrive in Montego Bay at 9:20am. The flight then departs Montego Bay at 10am to arrive on Grand Cayman at 10:55am. Given the potential for flight cancellations with Hurricane Matthew, passengers currently booked on flights between Grand Cayman and Jamaica on Sunday evening or Monday morning are encouraged to utilize this additional flight.

Cayman Airways is continuing to monitor the development and path of Hurricane Matthew. At this time, there are no other changes to the Cayman Airways flight schedule, but customers will be updated on any affected flights as that information becomes available.

To change your existing reservations and for more information, customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 949-2311.

More details on Cayman Airways’ Hurricane Protection Policy can be found on www.caymanairways.com/hurricane-protection-policy