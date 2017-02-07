Cayman Airways Joins AFI KLM E&M 737 Component Service Program

Amstelveen, Miami, Paris, 6 February 2017 – The Cayman Islands flag-carrier has signed a contract covering full component support for a Boeing 737-800 that joined its fleet in December. The aircraft was supported by AFI KLM E&M with its previous operator. The agreement comes under the AFI KLM E&M Boeing Component Services Program. The program, launched in 2005, guarantees customers total control over their activities, with technical experience, logistics and fast-track 24/7 access to inventory pools. Cayman Airways is a welcome addition to a diverse list of operators worldwide supported by AFI KLM E&M, which has a strong local technical presence in the Americas and Caribbean region with Barfield Inc., a 100% owned subsidiary based in Miami.

Rock solid responsiveness

This latest contract constitutes the first agreement between AFI KLM E&M and Cayman Airways.

Wayne Miller, Cayman Airways VP Maintenance & Engineering, said: “I am very happy that we are starting to work together after laying the foundations for a strong partnership going forward.”

Franck Becker, VP Sales Americas AFI KLM E&M, added: “In demonstrating our flexibility and understanding towards Cayman Airways’ unique operational requirements, we earned their trust with our experience and our ability to manage this type of program.”

Working jointly and cooperating closely, the two groups were able to complete the process in the space of a few weeks, from initial contact to operational set-up, meeting a particularly tight delivery deadline.

About Cayman Airways

Cayman Airways has been serving the Cayman Islands as its national flag carrier since 1968. With a fleet of five Boeing 737s, two Twin Otters and two Saab 340B+ aircraft, the airline operates direct flights between Grand Cayman and major US cities including Miami, Washington DC, Chicago, and New York, as well as operating flights between the islands in the Cayman archipelago and regional destinations Jamaica, Cuba, and Honduras. As a multinational carrier, Cayman Airways complies with the safety regulations of three distinct aviation bodies, namely the CAA (United Kingdom), the FAA (United States) and the CAA (Cayman Islands).