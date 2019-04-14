From Airline Watch

George Town – Cayman Airways is considering all options to make sure its operations remain uninterrupted.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell made the statement above during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly when he was asked the fate of the Boeing 737 MAX jets in the Cayman Airways’ fleet.

Cayman Airways currently has two Boeing 737 MAX 8 in its fleet. The airline received the first copy on November 29 and the second on March 6, just four days before the Ethiopian Flight 302 crash. One more 737 MAX 8 is expected by the end of this year and the last copy in 2020. Cayman Airways signed a long-term lease contract with Air Lease Corporation in 2016 for four Boeing 737 MAX 8.

Some legislators in the Legislative Assembly have expressed their point of views as to whether Cayman Airways should keep its two MAX 8 jets or look for other options.

Even if the aircraft is cleared for take-off again, many people will not fly on those aircraft due to safety concerns, a member said.

The minister answered this saying that airline management was considering all options.

“But at this point, it would be premature to commence sourcing of alternate aircraft,” he added.

Members also asked about what legal measures were taken to compensate revenue losses due to its grounded MAX 8 jets.

The minister replied that the airline was in talks with the lessor and the manufacturer for compensation.

For more on this story go to: https://airlinerwatch.com/cayman-airways-considers-options-for-its-grounded-boeing-737-max-8s/