December 4, 2016

Cayman Airways adds maiden B737-800

From ch-aviation

Cayman Airways (KX, Grand Cayman Island) has taken delivery of its maiden B737-800 following the arrival of VP-CNG (msn 30289) in the Caribbean this past weekend.

Formerly LN-NOO with Norwegian (DY, Oslo Gardermoen), the twinjet has been leased from Air Lease Corporation on a twenty-five month contract. It is aimed as an interim measure while the Caymanian carrier awaits delivery of its four B737 MAX 8s, also on lease from . The aircraft are due to arrive between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2020.

Cayman Airways is using the new jets to replace its existing fleet of four B737-300s which will be gone by 2020.

