Cayman: Airport airfield upgrade project ramps up

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (16 October 2019) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which owns and operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA), has signed a $30M contract this week with IDL Projects Joint Venture for the ORIA Airfield Upgrade Project works.

“This is an extremely important next step on our master plan for the airport expansion,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Hon. Moses Kirkconnell. “Our extended ramp and taxiway will make the airport more efficient and expedite departures and landings.”

The IDL Projects Joint Venture comprises three companies, which include leading company Island Paving, DECCO and IDL Projects. Island Paving and DECCO are Cayman based and operated, and IDL Projects is a Canadian based company that specialises in airport and infrastructure.

This newly formed partnership of the CIAA with IDL Projects Joint Venture brings focus to the continued airfield upgrades and improvement of Cayman’s beloved airport, ORIA, for the people of the Cayman Islands.

“We are very excited to partner with the IDL Projects Joint Venture on the Airport’s Airfield Upgrade project,” said CIAA Chief Airport Operations Officer Wayne DaCosta. “We are dedicated to providing our customers with professional, innovative airport services and facilities in a safe, efficient manner, and IDL Projects Joint Venture has a proven track record of delivering successful, quality development to the wider community.”

Representing the joint venture, Island Paving Ltd. Managing Director Barry Bodden says the partnership brings together three well-known and highly competent companies with a track record of success on largescale infrastructure projects.

“We are committed to ensuring this project benefits the wider community through employment opportunities and building the local skillset for future maintenance and expansion works,” he says. “It is our intention to support local businesses, first and foremost.”

The Airfield Upgrade Project consists of five sub-projects, including the milling and re-paving of the existing runway surface, a runway extension, the filling of the ponds within the airfield perimeter, establishing a robust airfield perimeter road and expanding the aircraft parking ramp in an easterly direction to provide additional aircraft parking.

The Project works will commence in early November and are expected to take approximately eight months to complete. The apron work will be the first of the five sub-projects to begin, followed by the runway rehabilitation and extension in January 2020. The works will not affect the airline schedules.

The Owen Roberts International Airport Airfield Upgrade Project contract signing with (Standing L-R): Chris Lennon, DECCO, Roy Williams, Snr. Project Manager, Major Projects Office, PWD, Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin, Hon. Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, Stran Bodden, Chief Officer Ministry DAT&T and Peter Ranger, Chief Project Manager, Major Projects Office, PWD. (Seated L-R): Wayne DaCosta, Chief Airport Operations Officer, Cayman Islands Airports Authority and Barry Bodden, Island Paving/DECCO/IDL Projects JV Ltd.