Cayman accountants sign MOU

CACCA and CIIPA Sign MOU to Strengthen Profession

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants (CIIPA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) commit to working together to further the profession in the Cayman Islands.

On Tuesday, the two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding, formalising this commitment. Specific areas of focus include collaborating on professional development, supporting Public Financial Management, and promoting the profession to Cayman’s youth.

The MOU was signed by CIIPA President Chris Gauk and Head of ACCA Caribbean, Shelly-Ann Mohammed who is currently in the Cayman Islands meeting with key stakeholders. Mr. Gauk noted, “During our AGM last month, we spoke about the importance of collaborating with other institutes, and this goes to show we are committed to developing these types of relationships.”

Head of ACCA Caribbean, Shelly-Ann Mohammed says that ACCA is incredibly excited to partner with CIIPA to build capacity within the accounting and auditing professions both in the private and public sector. “We look forward to joint initiatives that will help to grow the national economy and support compliance with national and global standards and ethical practices. ACCA’s unique footprint of 104 offices around the world provides ACCA staff with access to a wealth of global resources and thought leadership with which to support national stakeholders and partners. We believe that this is the start of an invaluable partnership.”

CIIPA CEO, Sheree Ebanks says she is looking forward to working together, “This provides us with a great opportunity to tap into the ACCA’s vast resources particularly related to education and training,” adding, “This is CIIPA’s second MOU with a global professional body, and we’re pleased to be able to continue to build on our international relationships for the benefit of the entire profession.”