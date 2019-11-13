Cayman: 24-year-old-man of West Bay killed by gunshot wounds

From RCIPS

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the death of the 24-year-old-man from West Bay who was found unresponsive after suffering several gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that took place in the area of Ms. Daisy Lane, West Bay, yesterday evening, 12 November, around 5:30PM.

The paramedics who attended the scene began CPR on the man who displayed no signs of life when they arrived. Their efforts to revive the man proved futile and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred during the evening time between 5PM and 5:30PM. The area was dimly lit with natural light and detectives believe that there may have been persons in and around the area at the time that the shooting occurred with information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Inspector Collins Oremule at 936-8746. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.

Additionally, Cayman Crime Stoppers is facilitating a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person, or persons, responsible for the commission of this murder. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

