Cayman: 2019 Water Authority Scholarship recipients announced

The Cayman Islands Water Authority has announced the recipients of its annual scholarship. Typically, one scholarship is awarded, but this year the Authority has presented the scholarship to two deserving applicants; Alexander Elias and Kaled Giron.

The Authority’s scholarship, of up to CI$30,000, is provided to a suitably qualified Caymanian to obtain an undergraduate academic or technical/vocational degree or diploma in a field of study relevant to the Authority’s work.

Mr Elias will study Applied Computer Science at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is a graduate of Cayman Prep & High School, where he earned 3 A-Level passes, including in Computer Science. His interest in IT runs so deep he often spends his free time learning new programming languages.

“I’m really happy that I was chosen for this scholarship and very thankful to the Authority for this opportunity,” says Mr Elias. “I’m excited to see how what I learn can be applied and help the organisation function even better, whether that’s automating services or making water testing more efficient.”

In addition to focusing on his studies, Mr Elias hopes to take part in a robotics programme and play squash at University.

Mr Giron will pursue a degree in Information Technology at Florida International University in Miami, Florida. He is a graduate of John Gray High School, where he achieved ten external examination passes. He earned his Associates of Science in Computer Science from the University College of the Cayman Islands, after which he spent a year working as an IT Service Desk Specialist, gaining practical experience in the IT field.

“I’ve always had a fascination with how systems work and run, and that has only grown over time. I’m very grateful to the Water Authority for granting me this scholarship so that I can learn even more about this field,” Mr Giron explains. “Businesses are becoming more dependent on technology, and I hope that what I learn will help be an asset and make the company even more efficient.”

Mr Giron plans to get a Masters Degree in IT or Computer Science in the future and obtain IT certifications to make him more competitive in the IT field.

Water Authority Director Dr Gelia Frederick-van Genderen said that the organisation was proud to support Mr Elias and Mr Giron.

“Enabling Caymanian students to pursue their educational goals is very important to the Authority, particularly when it comes to the STEM subjects – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics,” she said. “Professionals from these fields are critical to the water industry, and the Authority is proud to support both Mr Elias and Mr Giron’s educational and professional development. We wish them all the best as they pursue their studies.”

The Authority will begin accepting applications for the 2020 Scholarship early next year, and the deadline for applications will close on 30 April 2020. For more information about applying for the Authority’s Annual Scholarship, please visit www.waterauthority.ky/scholarships-how-to-apply.