Cayman: “2019 pirates week festival – Shipwrecked!”

[George Town, Grand Cayman, – The Pirates Week Festival Office is proud to announce the official theme of the 2019 festival is “Shipwrecked”, this in an effort to incorporate the Cayman Catboat – an integral part of the islands’ history – and linking Caymanian culture and heritage to the fantasy festival.

“The Cayman Catboat Club is thrilled to play a more central role in this year’s Pirates Week,” said Cayman Catboat Club President, Jerris Miller. “We can’t reveal too much about our involvement but by partnering with the Festival, we aim to bring awareness to the historic and cultural value of the Catboat in our country’s history.”

The Catboat Club has long been a part of the annual festivities, displaying the boats at District Heritage Days as well as sailing them in the harbour during the festival season.

“People can also look forward to seeing us on Monday 11th November as we sail around the Hog Sty Bay, showcasing our restored and newly built Catboats,” said Mr. Miller.

The Pirates Week Festival office is proud to partner with the Cayman Catboat Club and Cayman Maritime Heritage Foundation,” said Pirates Week Festival General Manager, Melanie McField.

“We want to celebrate the men and women who work hard in restoring these boats to pristine condition and who spend their teaching children of Cayman history. Many people will note the fantasy and fun of Pirates Week, but we very much want to promote our islands’ history and culture; the catboat is very much a part of that history,” she added.

This year marks the 42nd annual Cayman Islands National Festival Pirates Week and festivities kick off in Cayman Brac from 1st to 3rd November, move to the nation’s capital in Grand Cayman from 7th to 11th November and the pirates wind things down in Little Cayman from 15th – 17th November. On the events calendar once again, is a showcase of pirate revelry, costume contests, parades, 5k Run, pooch parade, children’s fun day, food, music, and fireworks to name a few of the events happening during the festival season.

“With more than three 40 events held across all three islands; it truly has something for everyone. We encourage people to check out our events calendar online and come out to the event that best suits your passion or simply come to all of them!” commented Ms. McField.

District Heritage Days

The District Heritage Committees will once again highlight unique aspects of their individual districts, with cultural displays, traditional food and fun activities for children and adults.

The District Heritage Days will take place this year from 12th – 16th November.

“We want people to take note of the shift in District Heritage Days, this year beginning on Tuesday and ending on Saturday. Come out and support your district, meet with the artisans, bring the little ones and expose them to all things culturally significant to the Caymanian people and their traditions,” she said.

The District Heritage Day schedule is as follows:

East End: Tuesday, 12th November

West Bay: Wednesday, 13th November

North Side: Thursday, 14th November

Bodden Town: Friday, 15th November

George Town: Saturday, 16th November

To learn more, log on to the website www.piratesweekfestival.com. Here you can find out about the more than 40 events being held throughout the festival season, sign up as a volunteer, food or craft vendor in Grand Cayman or Cayman Brac.

People will also find information on the deadlines to enter one of the sporting events; sign up as a vendor in Grand Cayman or Cayman Brac, or enter the Cardboard Regatta, Pirates Pooch Parade or the National Song Competition.

The public is also encouraged to follow Pirates Week on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for real time updates.

Sponsors

The Pirates Week Festival is pleased to have the support of these major sponsors for the 2019 events:

AI Rentals

Ace Hardware

Cayman Airways Ltd.

Bacardi

Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

Hurley’s Media Ltd.

Ministry of Tourism

Ministry of CultureTourism Attraction Board

A complete list of sponsors can be found on the www.piratesweekfestival.com

The Pirates Week Festival is the largest event in the Cayman Islands calendar, annually drawing over 35,000 spectators for the duration of the 11-day festival. During this time, the islands are transformed into a mass of colour and revelry, with over three dozen different events being hosted over three weekends, across all three islands!

The Pirates Week Festival is administered by the Tourism Attraction Board of the Cayman Islands.

Those looking to participate in the festival or become a sponsor in any way, can email events@piratesweekfestival.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email marketing@tab.ky .