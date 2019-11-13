Cayman: 2019 Pirates Week Cardboard Boat Regatta winners announced

“Cardboard boat regatta winners announced”

[George Town, Grand Cayman, ] – The Pirates Week Festival Office is pleased to announce the winners of the Cardboard Boat Regatta 2019.

As usual the event was fun filled with lots of spectators watching on as teams of up to four sailors paddled their handmade carboard boats out and around the key in Hog Sty Bay.

The Junior division was made up of two teams for students from Cayman International School and the Cayman Islands Cadet Corp.

The winners in this category are the Marine Detachment- Cayman Islands Cadet Core. They take home $500 in cash. Second place and a prize of $300 for the Junior division went to team ‘CIS – Titanic II’, while fellow students of team ‘CIS – Tax Sea-vasion’ received the $200 third place cash prize and the Best Sinking award.

There were four boats in the Senior Division with first place and $500 cash prize going to team ‘Usain Boat’. Second place and $300 went to team ‘Pearl of Poseidon’, third place went to team Chiquita and best sinking went to team ‘Pirates of Saskatchewan’.

“This is one of a few sporting events held during the festival and we are so thrilled to see the turn out from participants in the event, especially from the younger teams. Of course, we want to thank Kirk Freeport for sponsoring the cash prizes for this event,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week Festival General Manager.

Photo Caption 1: Winners in the Junior Division, Team Cadet Corp Marine Detachment (photo credit Jonthan Williams of Aquarius Photos.

Photo Caption 2: Winners in the Senior Division, Team Usain Boat (photo credit Jonthan Williams of Aquarius Photos.

About Pirates Week:

The Pirates Week Festival is the largest event in the Cayman Islands calendar, annually drawing over 35,000 spectators for the duration of the five-day festival and District Heritage Day events. During this time, the islands are transformed into a mass of colour and revelry, with over three dozen different events being hosted over three weekends, across all three islands!

The Pirates Week Festival is administered by the Tourism Attraction Board of the Cayman Islands.

District Heritage Days:

The District Heritage Committees will once again highlight unique aspects of their individual districts, with cultural displays, traditional food and fun activities for children and adults.

The District Heritage Days will take place this year from 12th – 16th November.

The District Heritage Day schedule is as follows:

East End: Tuesday, 12th November

West Bay: Wednesday, 13th November

Bodden Town: Friday, 15th November

George Town: Saturday, 16th November

To learn more, log on to the website www.piratesweekfestival.com. Here you can find out about the more than 40 events being held throughout the festival season, sign up as a volunteer, food or craft vendor in Grand Cayman or Cayman Brac.

