Cayman: 2019 CUC PFL/GPFL Weekly Review – Games played on Sat., November 9, 2019

CIS edge Triple C in seven goal thriller



Ben Lyne (white and blue) seen here in action against Bodden Town Primary, scored four goals for Cayman International School B against Triple C this past Saturday.

There were a number of exciting games during the sixth round of the 2019 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and the Girls’ Primary School Football League (GPFL), which were played this past Saturday, November 9th.



In Group B action, Triple C travelled to the Dart Field to take on the Under 9 boys and Under 11 boys and girls teams from Cayman International School (CIS) B.



In what was to be the game of the day, the Under 11 boys from CIS 11B outlasted Triple C 4-3.



From the opening whistle, CIS 11B went on the attack and were rewarded in the 3rd minute as Colby Jakubiak put his school in front. Luke Higgo’s long-range effort made it 2-0 in the 12th minute with CIS 11B seemingly in complete control.



In the second half, Triple C pulled a goal back in the 39th minute as Tudor Olar scored from the penalty spot. In the 41st minute, Triple C were back on level terms at 2-2 as Oscar Dragten slotted home a loose ball that the CIS goal keeper failed to hold. Two minutes later, CIS were back in front 3- 2 as Ben Lyne scored the first of his two goals in the 43rd minute.



In the 45th minute, Triple Cs Oscar Dragten scored his second as Triple C tied the game at 3-3. Triple Cs resistance was shattered with two minutes to go as Ben Lyne scored in the 50th minute to secure the 4-3 win and the three points for CIS 11B.



In the Under 9 boys game, CIS 9B defeated Triple C 4-0. Lennox Turnham-Wheatley opened the scoring in the 8th minute and Ben Lyne added two more in the 16th and 17th minutes prior to the half time whistle. Jayden Ashdown settled this encounter in the 26th minute as he added his team’s fourth and final goal.



In the Girls’ Under 11 game, CIS defeated Triple C 2-1 thanks to goals from Kaija Danter in the 19th minute and Reese Bateson in the 27th minute. Triple Cs Alyssa Eccles scored her team’s goal in the 26th minute.



In other CUC PFL Group B games, it was NorthEast Schools 3 vs. Bodden Town Primary 0 (Under 9), NorthEast Schools 0 vs. Bodden Town Primary 1 (Under 11), Cayman Prep 9A 4 vs. South Sound Schools 0 (Under 9), Cayman Prep 11A 4 vs. Cayman Brac 0 (Under 11), Prospect Primary 2 vs. Red Bay Primary 0 (Under 9) and Prospect Primary 5 vs. Red Bay Primary 1 (Under 11).



In CUC GPFL Group A games, it was St. Ignatius Catholic 3 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 1 (Under 9), St. Ignatius Catholic 4 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 0 (Under 11), Cayman International 11White 4 vs. Wesleyan Christian 1 (Under 11) and Savannah Primary 5 vs. Truth For Youth 1 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced).



In other CUC GPFL Under 11 games, it was Prospect Primary 3 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 0, St. Ignatius Catholic 4 vs. Cayman Prep Red 0 (respect rule enforced), George Town Primary 0 vs. Bodden Town Primary 3 and Savannah Primary 1 vs. Cayman Prep Blue 2.



The final CUC PFL regular season games are scheduled for this Saturday, November 16th with games at the Academy Field, Dart Field, West Bay Town Hall Field, Annex Field, Prospect Primary and St. Ignatius Catholic School.



The 2019 CUC PFL playoffs begin on Saturday, November 23rd at the Annex Field with the quarter finals.