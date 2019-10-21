Cayman: 15 local organizations involved in KPMG’s Make a Difference Day

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, KPMG held their annual Make a Difference Day (MaDD) at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa.

MaDD is an initiative in which KPMG member firms around the world are encouraged to make a difference in their local communities, allowing staff to offer their time and expertise to make a positive impact.

This year, KPMG invited a variety of local organizations from across the Cayman Islands to join them for MaDD, with each speaking to the entire firm on the issues and challenges they face.

The teams spent the afternoon with each organization, helping brainstorm ideas around their specific challenges, with concepts spanning from social media plans, corporate support, school initiatives, local partnerships and donation drives.

The charities and organizations who joined the day included the Alex Panton Foundation, Big Brother Big Sister, Bonaventure Boy’s Home, the Frances Bodden Children’s Home, the Cayman Arts Festival, the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association, Crisis Centre, Eco Divers, Humane Society, Jasmine, Junior Achievement, Literacy Is For Everyone (LIFE), Seven Mile Swimmers, Special Needs Foundation and Sunset Football.

Following the sessions, staff also prepared over 375 educational care packages, including coloring books, calculators, notepads and pens for school children ages 5-17 who were affected by the recent Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Another station was set up where staff created ready-to-plant garden kits for local children, helping to increase awareness of food sustainability and healthy eating.

“MaDD is a day which we all look forward to as a firm each year; it is our opportunity to give back to the local community. This year, our Corporate Citizenship Committee decided to capitalize on the experience of our people and offer their help to a variety of different charities and organizations,” said Anthony Cowell, Head of KPMG’s Corporate Citizenship Committee.

“Having the organizations speak to the firm allowed us to hear first-hand the many diverse issues they face. The day also provided the organizations with an opportunity to meet our people – a connection which we hope will continue long into the future,” added Lou-Anne McMillan, member of the Corporate Citizenship Committee.

KPMG also raised over US$18,500 in respect of the Bahamas Hurricane Dorian relief fund with a raffle held at the end of the day.