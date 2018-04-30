CayFilm 2018 has been cancelled

From CayFilm

We regret to announce that the 2018 CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival has been cancelled. We have had to make this very sad and difficult decision due to the lack of finances needed to properly execute the event. Unfortunately, the funding available for an event of this magnitude rarely ever aligns with the grand vision in our heads or the potential for greatness that we know exists. Furthermore, we would never put on a Festival that is watered down or less than the Festivals that have gone before it.

Having said that, after the requisite mourning period has passed, we will begin looking ahead to CayFilm 2019! We already have ideas, plans and some financial support in place for next year, and we will come back even stronger with more powerful films, more informative panels and workshops, more top industry experts and more glamourous celebs. Watch this space for more information as it all comes together.

Thank you to everyone who has supported the CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival thus far. We appreciate you and we look forward to seeing you on the red carpet next year!